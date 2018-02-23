Victoria Beckham Sports Leg Brace and Crutches After Suffering a Small Stress Fracture

Victoria Beckham is on the mend.

The 43-year-old fashion designer had fans worried after she posted a pic of herself sporting a leg brace and crutches to Instagram on Friday, thanking her fans for their well wishes. As Beckham explained, however, she'll be back to normal in no time, after suffering a small stress fracture.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture," she captioned the shot of herself wearing her "It's a dark but happy place" tee, which she's been seen in all week. "Just needs some rest! #itsnotideal."

Beckham recently made headlines after reuniting with the Spice Girls for a "fun lunch" -- which had fans going crazy for a reunion tour. The mother of four quickly set the record straight, however, telling Vogue UK that "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour."

"It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely," she said. "I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

"There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming,” she added.

