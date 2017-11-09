Victoria Beckham Stylishly Works Out in Heels and a Dress -- Pic!
Victoria Beckham works out in a very posh way!
The 43-year-old designer shared a picture of her "morning run" on Instagram on Thursday.
In the snap, the former Spice Girl is seen wearing a long-sleeved dress from her Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection, burgundy boots and sunglasses while posing like she's running on the treadmill.
This week, Beckham announced her new partnership with Reebok -- the "Spice Up Your Life" singer has previously worked with Target and Estee Lauder.
While little is known about what fans can expect from her upcoming collaboration, our guess is something sporty chic!
ET chatted with Beckham earlier this year during New York Fashion Week, where she talked about her latest collection and new makeup line.
"You know, it started out with girl power," she explained, referencing her Spice Girls days. "Reaching women and girls through music, and now I can do that through beauty. I can do that through fashion. I'm a girl's girl. I really love women. I've learned so much from being on the red carpet, doing photoshoots. I've learned so many tricks -- whether that's dressing or makeup -- that I want to share with other women, you know. If I can take what I've learned and share that, then that's great."
Beckham also touched on her eldest son, Brooklyn, moving away to college and how husband David continues to be a huge support.
