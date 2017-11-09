Victoria Beckham Stylishly Works Out in Heels and a Dress -- Pic!

ET chatted with Beckham earlier this year during New York Fashion Week, where she talked about her latest collection and new makeup line.

"You know, it started out with girl power," she explained, referencing her Spice Girls days. "Reaching women and girls through music, and now I can do that through beauty. I can do that through fashion. I'm a girl's girl. I really love women. I've learned so much from being on the red carpet, doing photoshoots. I've learned so many tricks -- whether that's dressing or makeup -- that I want to share with other women, you know. If I can take what I've learned and share that, then that's great."

Beckham also touched on her eldest son, Brooklyn, moving away to college and how husband David continues to be a huge support.

Watch more in the video below.