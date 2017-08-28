The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Heading to Shanghai for the First Time!

The famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is heading to Shanghai for the first time ever!

The world's most iconic lingerie fashion show, and the famous Victoria's Secret Angels who walk the runway, will be traveling to China's biggest metropolis for the upcoming annual fashion event.

Among the Angels who will be heading overseas for the big show are returning superstars Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, and Stella Maxwell, to name just a few.