The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Heading to Shanghai for the First Time!
The famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is heading to Shanghai for the first time ever!
The world's most iconic lingerie fashion show, and the famous Victoria's Secret Angels who walk the runway, will be traveling to China's biggest metropolis for the upcoming annual fashion event.
Among the Angels who will be heading overseas for the big show are returning superstars Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, and Stella Maxwell, to name just a few.
NEWS: Bella Hadid Returning to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The show will also feature a few new faces who will be walking the coveted runway for the first time.
As fans have come to expect, the show will include interviews with the Angels as they walk the iconic pink carpet, a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to bring the show together, several model profiles and performances from some big-name musical guests, who have yet to be announced.
The decision to hold the show in China comes after the brand opened their first flagship store in Shanghai back in February.
WATCH: Candice Swanepoel Lives Out 'Cowgirl Fantasies,' Bares Booty for 'Wild West'-Themed Victoria's Secret Shoot
This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Last year, the show took place in one of the most stylish cities in the world -- Paris, France. ET traveled with the Angels as they flew to the City of Light for an inside look at the star-studded show. Check out the video below to see more.