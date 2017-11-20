Victoria's Secret Model Ming Xi Falls on Runway, Angel Comes to Her Aid
Victoria's Secret Angels look out for one another!
On Monday, Chinese model Ming Xi hit the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China, wearing intricate floral wings, a flowing train and thigh-high heels.
While strutting down the catwalk, Xi's train got tangled up in her heels and she took a tumble, but kept smiling the whole way down!
PHOTOS: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show -- See the Angels' Jaw-Dropping Runway Styles
The 28-year-old model handled the spill with total grace and was helped up by fellow angel Gizele Oliveira.
MORE: Model Gigi Hadid Nearly Trips Over Her Nude Gown, Holds Onto Sister Bella to Keep From Falling
Despite the minor slip-up, Xi totally slayed on the runway!
ET's Kevin Frazier jetted off to Shanghai with the VS models to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside the big event. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
ET even caught up with Adriana Lima, who revealed her routine when preparing to walk the runway. Check it out: