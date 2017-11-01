'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Is Engaged!
Congrats to Meghan McCain on her engagement!
Us Weekly was the first to report the news, sharing that McCain and her fiance are "well into wedding planning."
The 33-year-old TV personality has yet to name her fiance, but has referenced a "boyfriend" on social media several times since 2016. In May, McCain posted a sweet photo of herself with her parents, John and Cindy McCain, thanking them for being "a great example of what love and marriage should be."
RELATED: Meghan McCain Reacts to Dad John McCain's Brain Cancer Diagnosis: See Other Celebrity Responses
In June, she shared a pic of her and her boyfriend's shoes on what appeared to be a romantic trip to Greece.
RELATED: Meghan McCain Breaks Down Crying During First Day Co-Hosting 'The View'
McCain joined The View last month after Jedediah Bila's departure. See more in the video below.