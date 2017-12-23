'The View's Sara Haines Welcomes a Baby Girl -- Find Out Her Name!

Sara Haines is a mother for the second time!

The View co-host and her husband, Max Shifrin, welcomed their second child together, daughter Sandra Grace Shifrin, on Saturday.

The couple's baby girl weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces, according to Haines' Instagram announcement.

"She's here!!! Today we met our little Christmas package - Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces," Haines wrote. "We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway ;) @maxshifrin."

The View took to Twitter to congratulate Haines on her bundle of joy, writing, "IT'S A GIRL! @sarahaines, husband Max, son Alec and pup Trixie have a new addition to their family — little Sandra Grace! We can't wait to meet her — and wish Sara and family a very happy holidays with their new bundle of joy! 👶."

IT'S A GIRL! @sarahaines, husband Max, son Alec and pup Trixie have a new addition to their family — little Sandra Grace! We can't wait to meet her — and wish Sara and family a very happy holidays with their new bundle of joy! 👶 pic.twitter.com/wyuPsIEpbu — The View (@TheView) December 23, 2017

Haines and Shifrin are already parents to 1-year-old son, Alec. Haines announced that she was pregnant with her second child on The View in June.

"It's a girl," Haines told the audience. "I am so excited… I am very much looking forward to it."

Congratulations to the happy family!

