'Vikings': The 'War Between Brothers' Is Finally Here in Explosive New Season 5 Trailer (Exclusive)

Vikings is back -- and fiercer than ever!

After Ragnar's (Travis Fimmel) death last season, it's anyone's game, and Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) knows it.

Only ET has an exclusive season five teaser trailer, in which Ivar prepares for the show's biggest "war" yet.

"There is going to be a war -- a war against Lagertha, who killed my mother in order to be queen. And, of course, a war between brothers," he says in the clip, as his blood-spattered face turns into a grin.