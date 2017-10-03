Vin Diesel and Ludacris Are Making Music Together: 'We Got Inspired by Our Angels'

Vin Diesel and Ludacris are pushing the "Fast family" beyond the film set.

The Fast and Furious co-stars shared an Instagram video from the music studio to Instagram on Tuesday, teasing a "positive" music collaboration with their fans.

"As you know, we always get together and pow wow," Diesel explained. "Tonight was a little different, we got inspired by our angels to go to the music side of our brain."

"Absolutely, man. Creative minds come together, always thinking about how to make the world a better place," Ludacris added. "Always inspired by our children, the next generation. What we can leave them, how we can make positive change and impact. We have the power to move mountains."

"You inspire me, we inspire each other," Ludacris told Diesel. "Let's make a change, man, each and every person. Let's stop talking about it and make it happen."

