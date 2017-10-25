Vin Diesel Reunites With 'Fast & Furious' Sister Jordana Brewster -- See the On-Set Pic!
The Toretto siblings are back together again!
Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his reunion with his Fast and Furious sister, Jordana Brewster, and Fast 5 director Justin Lin.
"On the road back to our roots... Family reunited!" he captioned the pic.
Diesel first revealed the reunion during a Facebook Live earlier in the day, teasing "top secret" details from the next Fast and Furious installment's "kick-ass set."
"Guess who the director is? You're not going to believe this... the one responsible for resurrecting this beautiful saga. Justin Lin!" he shouted.
"Justin Lin is so old school, he's so part of the DNA of the Fast mythology, that while we're on set today, the one person he wanted to be here immediately, just as he started to feel that sense of Dom, that sense of Toretto, that sense of the Fast and Furious universe and the responsibility of that... he wanted someone who is a part of the brotherhood, when you go past gender. He wanted someone very important to be here, and it's someone you all have been asking for," Diesel continued, before panning to Brewster.
"It feels like no time has passed at all!" she shared.
"This is so exciting.... There's nobody more Torretto than my sister, Jordana Brewster, who is Mia Torretto. And those of you who know the franchise know how much of a badass she is," Diesel shared. "And you're about to see that in the upcoming chapters of the Fast and Furious. "
"Once a Toretto always a Toretto #family," Brewster captioned her own pic on Instagram.
