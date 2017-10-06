Vin Diesel Shares 'Brotherhood' Photo With Tyrese and Paul Walker After Dwayne Johnson 'Fast' Spinoff News
Can’t we all just get along?
Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Thursday to share an old photo of himself with co-stars Tyrese Gibson and the late Paul Walker.
Simply captioned, “Brotherhood…” the post comes after Gibson publicly slammed his Fast 8 co-star, Dwayne Johnson, for apparently holding up the next installment of the franchise.
According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.
"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson on Instagram, later sharing another post claiming that he was offered a spinoff, but declined it.
“Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster,” Gibson wrote. “I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER.”
“They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie#OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel#PaulWalker#RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!” Gibson continued.
A source tells ET that Gibson’s claim about a spinoff is “one hundred percent not true.”
“He wasn’t offered a spinoff,” the source added.
Meanwhile, Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from the set of his new film, Skyscraper.
“Calm before the chaos and minutes away from doing the unthinkable,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself. “Which is way more fun than the thinkable.”
