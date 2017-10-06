Vin Diesel Shares 'Brotherhood' Photo With Tyrese and Paul Walker After Dwayne Johnson 'Fast' Spinoff News

According to Variety, Fast 9 was set to be released in April of 2019, but has been pushed back a year for unspecified reasons.

"Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU," wrote Gibson on Instagram, later sharing another post claiming that he was offered a spinoff, but declined it.

“Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster,” Gibson wrote. “I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys... You thought I was hating...... I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER.”

“They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie#OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel#PaulWalker#RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!” Gibson continued.