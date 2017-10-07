Vin Diesel Speaks Out On Dwayne Johnson & Tyrese Gibson’s ‘Fast 9’ Feud

Vin Diesel is all about maintaining the brotherhood.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to weigh in on Dwayne Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's Fast 9 feud, explaining that despite Gibson's comments earlier in the week, the movie's release date isn't "anyone's fault."

"I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed... but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault," Diesel wrote alongside a pic of him and Johnson in Fast 5.

"As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success," he continued. "However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon... stay tuned."