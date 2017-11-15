Vincent Herbert Accuses Tamar Braxton of Treating Him ‘Like a Piece of S**t’ on 'Tamar & Vince' (Exclusive)

Things are getting tense between Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert on Tamar & Vince.

ET has your exclusive first look at Thursday’s all-new episode, which was filmed before Tamar filed for divorce from her husband in October. In the scene, the then-couple is on vacation with a bunch of pals in Mexico. The group gathers for dinner, but some lighthearted teasing quickly turns tense when the food arrives.

“This broccoli was good ‘til y’all saturated it with all that butter,” one pal announces.

“What’s wrong with saturating with butter?” Tamar asks.

“Butter gives you gout,” Tamar’s hair stylist, James, replies. The table explodes in giggles, only amplified by Tamar calling gout a “rich person’s disease.” But Vince isn’t laughing, because he actually suffers from gout.