EXCLUSIVE: Viola Davis Continues Fight Against Childhood Hunger With ‘Hungry for More’ Campaign

Viola Davis knows what it’s like to grow up hungry -- and she’s on a mission to not let any more children in the United States experience that pain and suffering. That’s why, ET has exclusively learned, the Oscar and Emmy-winning actress is once again joining forces with the Albertsons Companies Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) to continue the Hunger Is “Hungry for More” campaign.

“It’s incredibly important for me to be working in partnership with the Hunger Is initiative to ensure that children around the country are growing up with enough to eat," Davis tells ET of her ongoing mission to eradicate childhood hunger in the U.S. "We must bring attention to this critical issue in order to inspire action so that kids can access the tools they need to succeed. This year, we’re adding a new element to our program that is going to make an even larger impact on our communities."