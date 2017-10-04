Viola Davis Partners With Hunger Is Foundation to Deliver 30 Grants in 30 Days (Exclusive)

Over the course of the next month, an additional $30,000 will be handed out to similar organizations.

This isn’t the first time Davis has opened up about her struggles, or led the fight to end childhood hunger in the United States. In January, the actress talked to ET about her own struggles to eat properly while growing up in abject poverty in Rhode Island.

“Whenever I did have a good meal, I realized the impact of what that meal did for me. It made me come to life. It made me feel alive. It made me feel like a need was being fulfilled,” she said. “Hunger isn't one of those needs that you can kind of forget about and put into the recesses of your mind. Everything was about fulfilling that need and when it was filled, it just felt like I could get back to my life.”