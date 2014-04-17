Nolan Gould's Snowboarding Coach Shreds Favorite Mountain

Pro snowboarder Gabe Taylor (who's trained celebs such as Modern Family's Nolan Gould) has been shredding up the powder for more than 16 years, taking his board all over the world, but there's one mountain that he says rises above the rest, and the celebs seem to agree.

"Mammoth is the place to train because for one the unbound terrain parks are the best in the world," said Gabe, while standing at 11,000 feet.

Gabe, 34, now calls Mammoth Lakes, California home and he's become a fixture of the town's legendary mountain that has housed famous visitors like Gwen Stefani, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cameron Diaz, Kiefer Sutherland and Paul McCartney!

"They have 22-foot halfpipes and up to eight parks," said Gabe. "There's big jumps, small jumps, jumps for little kids."

While the facilities are top notch, perhaps Mammoth's most noteworthy feature is the hospitality.

"I love Mammoth because of the community," Gabe said. "The people here really embraced us."