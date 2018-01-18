'Viva La Bam' Star Bam Margera Charged With DUI

Bam Margera has been charged with a DUI.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office tells ET that “Brandon Cole (Bam) Margera has been charged with one count of driving under the influence as well as one count of driving with a .08 or higher. Bam could possibly face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine." This is his first DUI.

Earlier this month, the Jackass and Viva La Bam star was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers pulled him over when they saw he was on his phone and then detected a strong smell of alcohol, TMZ was the first to report.

Last week, Margera shared on Instagram that he had checked into rehab.

"Thanks to @johnnyschillereff of element skateboards for checking me into alcohol rehab today. No phones here, see y’all soon," he wrote. The reality star has previously battled with alcohol abuse, and his close friend, fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn, was killed while driving drunk in 2011.

There has been some good news for Margera lately, however. The 38-year-old skateboarder and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child together, a son named Phoenix Wolf, in December. The couple shared the news on their Instagram with a sweet pic of their newborn swaddled on his mom's chest.

Phoenix wolf A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:36am PST

