Vivica A. Fox Says ’Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic Was Done With ‘Love and Respect’ (Exclusive)

The film details the final years of Houston’s life and how her death in 2012 led to her daughter’s downward spiral. Bobbi Kristina died three years after the death of her mother. She was 22.

“Her connection to her mom was so powerful and so strong that I think that once Whitney left, half of her or more left,” Rovaris said.

“Whitney would have her low moments," Rovaris noted. "Krissy would kind of step in and take care of her mom, and when Nick came along he would be there with her. I think for Krissy it was like ‘mom trusted him [Gordon], I don't have to worry about trying to find someone else I can trust. It was kind of convenient, I think.”

Jeter vowed to show a more “likable” side of Gordon, to give viewers an idea of why Whitney “had this weird love” for him. Whitney took Gordon in at age 12, and after her death, Bobbi Kristina was rarely seen without him by her side. The two eventually forged a romantic relationship.

For Jeter, playing the role was a "challenge” because Gordon is commonly seen as a “villain." “I got to know his background and really got into that mindset of who he really was and how Krissy saw him," Jeter explained. "It was a challenge but I got there."

“He was smart. His darker side didn't really show until after Whitney passed,” Rovaris added of Gordon. “He was family.”