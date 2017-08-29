'The Voice' Coaches Unite to Fight Crime in '70s-Inspired Retro Promo for Upcoming Season 13 Premiere

The Voice is coming back for its 13th season, and the panel of superstar judges are packing a punch!

NBC dropped an awesomely retro promo for the new season on Tuesday, which paid homage to beloved (and campy) 1970s cop shows like Starsky & Hutch, The Mod Squad and T.J. Hooker.

From The Voice's souped-up muscle car driving through stacks of inexplicably empty cardboard boxes to Miley Cyrus doing clunky kung fu in a denim jumpsuit, the new trailer hit all the hallmarks of primetime action cheesiness.