'The Voice' Coaches Unite to Fight Crime in '70s-Inspired Retro Promo for Upcoming Season 13 Premiere
The Voice is coming back for its 13th season, and the panel of superstar judges are packing a punch!
NBC dropped an awesomely retro promo for the new season on Tuesday, which paid homage to beloved (and campy) 1970s cop shows like Starsky & Hutch, The Mod Squad and T.J. Hooker.
From The Voice's souped-up muscle car driving through stacks of inexplicably empty cardboard boxes to Miley Cyrus doing clunky kung fu in a denim jumpsuit, the new trailer hit all the hallmarks of primetime action cheesiness.
Each coach got their own title card and '70s action show character trope. Adam Levine is the loose cannon cop who plays by his own rules, Blake Shelton plays the master of disguise, and Cyrus is a kick-ass bodyguard.
The promo also introduced Jennifer Hudson playing a Pam Grier-inspired brawler who knows her way around a some nunchucks. Even host Carson Daly has a hilarious cameo as the bumbling mechanic (who is apparently named Lug Nut).
So what does crime fighting have to do with music coaching? Who knows, and who cares! It was the perfect way to showcase just how fun this new panel of coaches is going to be.
Season 13 of The Voice premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Cyrus has really been embracing a retro aesthetic recently, after dropping her Elvis-inspired music video for "Younger Now." Check out the beautifully shot and decidedly old-school video below.