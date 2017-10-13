'The Voice' Contestants Lucas and Meagan Get Jennifer Hudson Out of Her Chair During Battle Rounds (Exclusive)
How's this for a fair fight?
Lucas Holiday and Meagan McNeal absolutely slay their duet of "My Prerogative" during the upcoming Voice battle rounds -- and only ET has an exclusive look!
While the coaches couldn't help but jam out to the soulful cover, it was Jennifer Hudson who got out of her chair to cheer her team on... but who will she choose to continue the competition?
Watch the epic performance in the video below.
As for how Hudson will make her tough decision, the 36-year-old singer told ET that she's all about "instinct."
"It's one thing to be on the coaches' side of the fence, but because J.Hud herself has had that experience, I can relate that much more to the contestants," she added. "I understand that."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
