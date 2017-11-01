'The Voice': Get to Know the 'Real Coaches' in Hilarious 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)
The coaches of The Voice have no problem channeling their inner Real Housewives!
With season 13 of the NBC singing competition show preparing to wrap up, it's time for The Voice's Real Housewives parody to do the same -- and only ET has the Real Coaches of The Voice's hilarious season finale.
Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's feud once again takes center stage in the clip, as Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson's lovefest heats up.
"Blake and I had our little scuffles early on," Levine confesses to the camera.
"I think it's cute when Adam tries to campaign against me. He literally can contradict himself, within minutes, so many times it'll make your head spin," Shelton jokes, before his fellow coaches weigh in on the beef.
"This love-hate relationship with Blake and Adam, I think it's heavy on the hate side, but there is a lot of love there too," Cyrus adds.
"If hate is the cake, love is like the icing," Levine agrees. "I'm cool with it."
See how Shelton and Levine resolve their tiff in the video player above.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
