'The Voice': Get to Know the 'Real Coaches' in Hilarious 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

The coaches of The Voice have no problem channeling their inner Real Housewives!

With season 13 of the NBC singing competition show preparing to wrap up, it's time for The Voice's Real Housewives parody to do the same -- and only ET has the Real Coaches of The Voice's hilarious season finale.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's feud once again takes center stage in the clip, as Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson's lovefest heats up.

"Blake and I had our little scuffles early on," Levine confesses to the camera.