'The Walking Dead' Cast Explains That Crazy Season 8 Premiere (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead celebrated its long-awaited 100th episode on Sunday... and it was a doozy.

The eighth season of the zombie drama picked up where the seventh left off, with Rick and group's plan to take down Negan -- but what happened afterwards is not so easy to explain.

We saw Alexandria come together with Hilltop and the Kingdom to fight back against the Saviors, but while Rick (who strangely flashed in and out of an older version of himself) insisted "it's not about me," his actions seemed to suggest otherwise, when he put Father Gabriel in danger trying to snap of pic of Negan seemingly moments before death. Unfortunately for Rick (and moreso for Gabriel), Negan emerged from the battle alive and well -- and ready for retaliation.