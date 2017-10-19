'The Walking Dead' Celebrates 100 Episodes & a Massive Body Count — 8 Gruesome Deaths We Totally Forgot About!
It's time to return to the zombie apocalypse!
The Walking Dead's 100th episode, which also happens to be the AMC drama's season eight premiere, will crawl onto our screens this Sunday, Oct. 22, with an action-packed episode that is sure to have everyone on social media buzzing.
The undead drama is (by far!) the deadliest series in television history and we've said a grueling goodbye to more than 50 key players over the course of 100 episodes.
So to help you get prepared for this season's inevitable onslaught of chaos and surprising kills, we're taking a look back at eight of The Walking Dead's most gut-wrenching and gruesome deaths that we totally forgot about -- and we bet you did too!
R.I.P. Sophia
Death Date: Season 2, Ep. 7 "Pretty Much Dead Already"
How She Died: After searching for a missing Sophia for pretty much all of season two, the group finally discovered Carol's daughter in Hershel's barn -- only to realize what we all suspected: she didn't stand a chance alone in a world of walkers. Finally seeing Sophia in zombified form, Rick shot her in the head, saying goodbye to Sophia for good, but also to Carol the mom. Make way for Carol the badass!
R.I.P. Dale
Death Date: Season 2, Ep. 11 "Judge, Jury, Executioner"
How He Died: The show's original voice of reason was killed off in season two, after being ambushed by a walker on the farm that Carl set free (come on, Carl). Through there was brief talk about trying to save him, the group decided that he was too disemboweled for Hershel to patch up, so poor Dale was treated to a bullet to the head by Daryl Dixon.
R.I.P. T-Dog
Death Date: Season 3, Ep. 4 "Killer Within"
How He Died: T-Dog was given a quick and noble death, sacrificing himself to give Carol a chance to survive after Andrew lured walkers into the prison. Bitten while trying to close the prison's gates, T-Dog knew his chances weren't great, explaining that it was all part of "God's plan" before hurling himself in front of a group of walkers (and getting a chunk of his throat ripped out) in an effort to secure Carol's escape. Forever a homie!
R.I.P. Merle
Death Date: Season 3, Ep. 15 "This Sorrowful Life"
How He Died: A baddie-turned-goodie, Merle's death was just as devastating for us as it was for Daryl, who discovered his brother's walker body after his one-on-one fight with the Governor. Merle, who had already had two fingers bitten off by the Governor before the season three villain broke his arm and shot him in the chest, was then stabbed seven times in the face by Daryl, ending him once and for all.
R.I.P. Andrea
Death Date: Season 3, Ep. 16 "Welcome to the Tombs"
How She Died: There was a time we couldn't wait for this main character to meet her demise...and we're still pretty happy with how it all went down. After shacking up with the Governor, Andrea found herself on the wrong side of the fight, and strapped to a chair where a zombified Milton took a bite out of her neck. However, it was Andrea herself who sealed the deal, after escaping and convincing Rick and the rest of the group to allow her to take her own life.
R.I.P. Lizzie and Mika
Death Date: Season 4, Ep. 14 "The Grove"
How They Died: This one's a two-fer (and almost a three-fer, because Lizzie was f**king crazy). Lizzie met her deserved death at the hands of Carol, who told her to "just look at the flowers" moments before shooting her in the back of the head. Deserved, why? Because the 12-year-old stabbed her younger sister, Mika, to death (and tried to the do the same to Judith) because she had a thing for walkers.
R.I.P. Tyreese
Death Date: Season 5, Ep. 9 "What Happened and What's Going On"
How He Died: Tyreese became a fan favorite for his teddy bear personality, but it was his willingness to help others that actually got him killed. Sasha's (R.I.P. to you too, girl) brother was trying to protect Noah when he was bitten in the arm by a walker, and though he was eventually rescued by the group and his arm amputated, it was just too late. After a powerful episode of hallucinations, Tyreese was given a peaceful death, watching the sunset surrounded by those who tried to save him.
R.I.P. Bob
Death Date: Season 5, Sp. 3 "Four Walls and a Roof"
How He Died: It wasn't enough for Bob to be bitten by a walker, he had to be eaten by the cannibals at Terminus before meeting his unfortunate death. Even in his final moments, Bob was full of optimism, telling Rick his hopes for the future and sharing one last moment with Sasha (girlfriend just could not catch a break in the love arena) before Tyreese stabbed him in the head.
The Walking Dead will kick off season eight with its 100th episode on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.
