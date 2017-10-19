'The Walking Dead' Celebrates 100 Episodes & a Massive Body Count — 8 Gruesome Deaths We Totally Forgot About!

It's time to return to the zombie apocalypse!

The Walking Dead's 100th episode, which also happens to be the AMC drama's season eight premiere, will crawl onto our screens this Sunday, Oct. 22, with an action-packed episode that is sure to have everyone on social media buzzing.

The undead drama is (by far!) the deadliest series in television history and we've said a grueling goodbye to more than 50 key players over the course of 100 episodes.

So to help you get prepared for this season's inevitable onslaught of chaos and surprising kills, we're taking a look back at eight of The Walking Dead's most gut-wrenching and gruesome deaths that we totally forgot about -- and we bet you did too!