‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Ben Affleck's Apology to Wife Hilarie Burton (Exclusive)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he “couldn’t be more proud,” of his wife, Hilarie Burton, for speaking out about experiencing inappropriate behavior from actor Ben Affleck, and says he was glad to see Affleck publicly apologize.
Earlier this month, Burton shared how she “had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” in reference to an old video which allegedly shows Affleck groping Burton during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003.
Affleck then took to Twitter to acknowledge that he had “acted inappropriately” towards the former One Tree Hill star and apologized.
“Of course,” Morgan, 51, told ET, when asked if he was happy that Affleck had apologized to his wife. “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein -- anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”
Speaking with ET’s Leanne Aguilera at The Walking Dead’s 100th episode celebration at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Morgan reiterated how proud he is of Burton and her strength.
"She is the most amazing person I've ever met,” he said. “You said, she's a bit of a role model for you -- she is for me as well. There's no one stronger than her. How she's able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn't be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I'm a lucky dude.”
Burton’s balancing act is about to get busier as the couple prepares to welcome their second child, a baby girl. They’re already parents to 7-year-old son, Augustus.
While work has been keeping Morgan busy, he’s thrilled about becoming a parent again.
"We probably should be preparing more, but I'm still working unfortunately,” he said. “I got to go home for two days earlier this week. We're excited. I don't know how else to put it. A little baby girl, so the family grows. We're pumped and Gus is excited, so it's going to be fun."
Speaking of fun, Morgan said it has been a “thrill” to continue portraying Negan on The Walking Dead,which airs Sundays on AMC.
“There's been a lot of villains on The Walking Dead, but Negan is one of a kind,” he said. “I think the joy he has in being himself sets him apart from your standard villain and the opportunity to play him has been a thrill -- one of my career highlights. I'm having a blast, so hopefully they'll continue."
ET spoke to Morgan and Burton, 35, in January, when Burton shared how portraying Negan makes Morgan “get all his bad cop stuff out of the way at work,” then, “come home happy dad.”
