‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Ben Affleck's Apology to Wife Hilarie Burton (Exclusive)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he “couldn’t be more proud,” of his wife, Hilarie Burton, for speaking out about experiencing inappropriate behavior from actor Ben Affleck, and says he was glad to see Affleck publicly apologize.

Earlier this month, Burton shared how she “had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” in reference to an old video which allegedly shows Affleck groping Burton during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003.

Affleck then took to Twitter to acknowledge that he had “acted inappropriately” towards the former One Tree Hill star and apologized.

“Of course,” Morgan, 51, told ET, when asked if he was happy that Affleck had apologized to his wife. “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn't, but I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein -- anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”