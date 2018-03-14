Wanda Sykes to Host the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Wanda Sykes is lending her sharp comedic talents to the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The Black-ish star is set to host the gala ceremony, which is set to take place in the iconic Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on April 12, where she will be joined by a number of big stars who will present the night's awards.

The Chi creator and Master of None star Lena Waithe and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon are among those who will make an appearance during the awards, along with actress Chloe Grace Moretz and recently-engaged YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous.

GLAAD previously announced that The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and pop icon Britney Spears will both be receiving special honors at the star-studded ceremony.

Sykes was previously the recipient of GLAAD’s Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to an LGBTQ media professional who's made contributions to promoting LGBTQ acceptance, in 2010, and was one of the most vocal opponents of California's Proposition 8.

“Wanda Sykes’ humor, wit, and status as one of the most visible out women in Hollywood make her the perfect host," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement released on Thursday. "At a time when LGBTQ acceptance and equality are eroding, it’s more important than ever that we celebrate the best in LGBTQ representation, and share a few laughs along the way."

