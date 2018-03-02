Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway to Present Oscars Best Picture Winner a Year After Epic Flub

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway are getting a second chance.

On Sunday, the actors are to take the stage for a second year in a row to present the award for Best Picture at the 90th Academy Awards, a source tells ET.

At last year's Oscars, Dunaway and Beatty made headlines when they announced that La La Land was the winner of Best Picture instead of the actual winner, Moonlight. It was later revealed that the presenters were given the wrong envelope.

"I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land,'" Beatty explained while still onstage after the snafu. "That's why I took such a long look at Faye and then you. I wasn't trying to be funny."

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly assured viewers that this will not happen again.

"The biggest safeguard there is that this company PricewaterhouseCoopers will literally have to go out of business if they do it a second time," he quipped. "So I think they'll have to be very, very careful."

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 4, at the the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PST on ABC.

Here's what to expect after last year's flub:

