Watch Aaron Carter's Emotional Reaction After Getting the Results of His HIV Test on 'The Doctors'
Aaron Carter is incredibly relieved after getting tested for HIV.
The 29-year-old singer made a recent appearance on The Doctors, airing Thursday, and was clearly nervous upon hearing the results. After learning that he tested negative for HIV, Carter replies, "Oh my God."
"Sorry, my heart is just, like ... you gotta understand out there," he says. "It's giving me anxiety. My heart is racing. I did not take any medications before I came here, actually in a couple of days, because I wanted to wean myself off of this."
Carter then gets up to hug gastroenterologist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, who delivered the results.
"I was so scared," he admits.
However, though Carter also tested negative for other sexually transmitted diseases like Chlamydia, Gonorrhea and Syphilus, the doctors let him know he wasn't exactly out of the woods.
"Listen up here, this is really important," Rodriguez says. "You may be negative, but your system is so weak that it can't fight off a yeast infection."
"You've dodged some huge bullets, which is such a blessing," Dr. Travis Stork adds.
ET spoke to Stork about his interview with Carter, and the doctor claimed that the singer is being prescribed and taking the same combination of drugs that caused his sister Leslie's death in 2012.
"I don't know that Aaron quite grasps that the same thing could happen to him," Stork told ET.
