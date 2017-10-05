Watch the Chilling New Trailer for Nat Geo's 'The Long Road Home' Event Series (Exclusive)

“I have a rendezvous with death.”

Nat Geo explores the heartache, grief and loss that comes with war in the upcoming eight-hour event series, The Long Road Home.

Based on ABC News journalist Martha Raddatz’s best-selling book, the drama stars Michael Kelly, Kate Bosworth, Jason Ritter, Jeremy Sisto and Noel Fisher.

In ET’s exclusive first look at the new trailer, Sisto, Fisher, Ritter, Bosworth and Kelly chillingly recite lines from the famous 1916 Alan Seeger poem, “I Have a Rendezvous With Death.” Spine-tingling vignettes of heartbreaking wartime moments offer insight into the emotional, mental and physical toll one life-changing event can have on a person and their loved ones.