Watch 'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Ben Platt Hit on Eric McCormack in New 'Will & Grace' Sneak Peek!

Looks like Will is back on the dating scene!

In the sneak peak for Thursday's episode of Will & Grace, Will (Eric McCormack) is out at a bar when he gets hit on by Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen.

"Hope this doesn't weird you out, but I think you're really hot," Platt's character tells Will. "You're like an anchorman."

Will replies in his best broadcaster voice, "This just in: awww."