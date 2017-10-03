Watch 'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Ben Platt Hit on Eric McCormack in New 'Will & Grace' Sneak Peek!
Looks like Will is back on the dating scene!
In the sneak peak for Thursday's episode of Will & Grace, Will (Eric McCormack) is out at a bar when he gets hit on by Ben Platt, the Tony-winning star of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen.
"Hope this doesn't weird you out, but I think you're really hot," Platt's character tells Will. "You're like an anchorman."
Will replies in his best broadcaster voice, "This just in: awww."
The two continue to flirt as the young man presses Will for his life story before declaring he has "the worst ADHD!" and leading Will onto the dance floor.
The episode will feature Jack (Sean Hayes) also on a mission to date younger men, and Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) getting honest with each other after a crisis.
It makes sense for Will to be back on the market. When the show returned last week, it ditched the plotlines of the 2006 finale, which saw both Will and Grace married with kids and reuniting 20 years after a falling out.
Debra Messing told ET before the premiere that the logic behind the slight reboot for the series made "complete sense" to her.
"If we had kids then the show would be about Will and Grace as parents, and if we ignored the kids and just focused on the four of us then we would be bad parents," Messing explained, "and no one wants to see Will and Grace be bad parents."
"So, we're back to the four of us, which is really where it all began and where the magic sort of lives."
Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.