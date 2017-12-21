Watch Dustin Lynch Hilariously Get in the Holiday Spirit With Mad Libs and Pictionary (Certified Country)

Dustin Lynch is ready for the holidays.

The 32-year-old "Small Town Boy" singer is gearing up for some rest and relaxation with his family after wrapping his Ride or Die Tour earlier this month. To get in the Christmas spirit, Lynch stopped by ET's Certified Country to play a little game of Mad Libs and Pictionary. Watch below!

Dustin Lynch reveals his unconventional holiday plans and plays a hilarious game on Christmas Mad Libs! 🎄 Posted by Certified Country on Friday, December 22, 2017

But what Lynch is really looking forward to is a warm weather vacation in January.

"Actually I got myself some bathing suits because I've got some beach time coming up," he said. "I hate the cold, so I've gotten really good at dodging January and February, and this year I'm gonna go on some trips overseas. .. I'm gonna go to Vietnam, I'm gonna go to Thailand, and then I come from there and I go to my fourth year in a row with Luke Bryan at Crash My Playa down in Mexico."

The annual all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation is set for Jan. 17-20, 2018 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and will also feature sets from Bryan, Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris and Brett Young.

Later in January, Lynch will hit the road with Brad Paisley on his Weekend Warrior Tour. But in the meantime, Lynch said he's also planning to get back in the studio.

"I'm working on a new, little project and to tease it, we put out a little stripped-down version of 'Small Town Boy,'" he said. "That kind inspired, like, 'That was fun, I wanna do more of this.' So I've gotta get in the studio over the next couple of months and get that finished up. I don't know what's gonna come out of it yet -- I'm just gonna kinda go in with a blank page."

Lynch did say that fans can expect "more stripped-down" versions of his hits, along with some new songs.

"I'm gonna try to write some new stuff for it too and just have some fun," he said.

