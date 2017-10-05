Watch Ed Sheeran’s Mesmerizing Acoustic ‘Eraser’ Performance for Austin City Limits (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran doesn’t need big stage frills to put on an epic performance.
The 26-year-old artist commands the stage for PBS’ Austin City Limits with nothing more than his voice, his guitar, a loop station and two microphones in this exclusive performance clip of his Divide track, “Eraser,” which you won’t see on the Saturday premiere. You will, however, see plenty of Sheeran’s hits -- like “Castle on the Hill,” “Don’t,” “Thinking Out Loud” and more -- in what will be his first full-hour appearance on the show. See the digital exclusive of “Eraser” below.
Austin City Limits season 43 will also feature sets from Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, Zac Brown Band, the Pretenders and many more. The show premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Oct. 7.
ET was with Sheeran at the premiere of the Total Request Live reboot earlier this week, where he and DJ Khaled sent a message of “love” after the tragic Las Vegas massacre.
"It's all about love and unity and there's not much else we can do, really," Sheeran said.
