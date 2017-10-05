Watch Ed Sheeran’s Mesmerizing Acoustic ‘Eraser’ Performance for Austin City Limits (Exclusive)

Austin City Limits season 43 will also feature sets from Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, Zac Brown Band, the Pretenders and many more. The show premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Oct. 7.

ET was with Sheeran at the premiere of the Total Request Live reboot earlier this week, where he and DJ Khaled sent a message of “love” after the tragic Las Vegas massacre.

"It's all about love and unity and there's not much else we can do, really," Sheeran said.

See the interview below.