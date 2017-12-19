Watch Grammy Red Carpet Live Stream ​hosted by Nancy Odell, Kevin Frazier & Keltie Knight

The GRAMMY Awards is music's biggest night, and this year, we're starting early.

CBS announced GRAMMY Red Carpet Live last month, an entertainment special hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, to air ahead of the awards show on Jan. 28. AEG Ehrlich Ventures is producing the event, with Rac Clark serving as the executive producer and Ron Basile as the producer.

And this year's red carpet should be a banger with the impressive roster of GRAMMY nominees, including JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) and many more.

So make sure to join us at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT ahead of the James Corden-hosted GRAMMY Awards, which kicks off live from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT on Jan. 28 on CBS. Tune in to the red carpet live stream on The Recording Academy Facebook page, the CBS Facebook page and GRAMMY.com.

