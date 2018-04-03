Watch Jonathan Van Ness Team Up With Original ‘Queer Eye’ Star Kyan Douglas on ‘Rachael Ray’ (Exclusive)

Queer Eye past and present are teaming up!

Only ET has an exclusive first look at Jonathan Van Ness uniting with the show’s original grooming expert, Kyan Douglas, on Wednesday’s episode of Rachael Ray.

Ray brings the two together to help viewers rock “blast from the past” hairstyles that are coming back into fashion -- but not before displaying some of their own embarrassing looks.

“That’s an epic mullet, honey! A mullet with a capital M!” Van Ness exclaims as a photo of Douglas’ former hairstyle pops up onscreen, before joking about his own soul patch. “It’s my flavor saver!”

“It’s very boy band,” Douglas offers.

While this is the first time the two have worked together, Douglas tells Ray that he’s actually a big fan of Van Ness on Netflix’s Queer Eye.

“I love it, it’s so good. It’s amazing,” he says. “It’s fun to be able to watch it as a fan now.”

“I never watched the original Queer Eye because I was on it and I didn’t want to have to look at that,” he explains. “But now I get to watch it as a fan, and I love it!”

Tune in to Rachael Ray on Wednesday to watch the full episode.

Queer Eye was officially renewed for a second season last week. See what Van Ness and the rest of the cast told ET about filling the original fab five's shoes in the video below.

