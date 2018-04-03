Watch Kate McKinnon Hilariously Help Teach Kids About Money

Kate McKinnon is using her comedic powers to help teach kids important financial lessons.

In honor of Financial Literacy Month, the Saturday Night Live star joins forces with Beth Kobliner Shaw, the New York Times best-selling author of Make Your Kids a Money Genius (Even If You Are Not) and Get a Financial Life, to teach unsuspecting kids a few financial skills they should start learning now.

McKinnon has no trouble delivering the basics like the definition of money or credit cards, but turns to Kobliner Shaw to explain more complicated concepts like loans, and even delayed gratification. And while the kids seem to catch on quickly, McKinnon clearly has a mind of her own.

Watch the video below:

ET was with McKinnon backstage at the 2017 Emmys in September, where she opened up about working with her personal hero, Alec Baldwin.

"I mean, Alec, you know, [is] a lifetime hero of mine, and to get to work with him and then to have him be so welcoming and such a mentor and a sweetheart was like the greatest thing of my life," shared McKinnon, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. "I completely adore him and I'm so amazed that I got to do anything with him at all."

See more in the video below.

