Watch Kate Upton Get Wiped Out by a Huge Wave During Her 'Sports Illustrated' Photo Shoot

Watch out, Kate Upton!

The 25-year-old model took a tumble after getting knocked over by a huge wave during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot. The magazine posted footage of the wipeout to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Whoops! Things got a little rocky on @kateupton's #SISwim 2018 shoot in Aruba! 👀 | @arubatourism@hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland,” Sports Illustrated captioned the shot, which showed Upton wearing nothing but a skirted bikini bottom, while posing on a rock in the ocean.

While Upton has graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2012, 2013 and 2017, this year, the honor went to Danielle Herrington. The 24-year-old model is only the third black woman to be featured on the publication’s cover, after Tyra Banks and Beyonce.

"That makes my heart drop because Tyra, Beyonce, they are superstars,” Herrington told ET. “They are what you want to be. They are my idols and they mean so much to me because they have the best work ethic and I feel like ...sorry, I'm emotional. But that's a part of where I get my drive from."

"They set a really good example for my generation and I really want to set a good example like they did for the next generation," she added.

