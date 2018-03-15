Watch Katharine McPhee Perform ‘What Baking Can Do’ From ‘Waitress’ (Exclusive)

She once played an ingénue hoping to make her Broadway debut on the cult NBC series Smash, and now Katharine McPhee is fulfilling her own lifelong dream of appearing onstage, when takes over the lead role in Waitress.

The actress and singer will play Jenna in the musical adaptation of the 2007 romantic comedy about an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage but is ultimately trapped by an unexpected pregnancy.

Ahead of her Broadway debut on April 10, ET has an exclusive first look at McPhee performing one of the show’s popular songs, “What Baking Can Do,” in a new music video.

Opening on Broadway at Brooks Atkinson Theatre in 2016, the production quickly became a hit, earning four Tony Award nominations, including nods for actress Jessie Mueller, who originated the role of Jenna, and Best Musical. During its run, composer and lyricist Sara Bareilles took over for Mueller, with Jason Mraz stepping in for a limited run as Dr. Pomatter. McPhee also follows Stephanie Torns and Betsy Wolfe, who both played Jenna during its ongoing run.

After first captivating audiences as runner-up on season five of American Idol, McPhee has released five studio albums, including 2017’s collection of American standards, I Fall in Love Too Easily. She’s also marked her place on screen with memorable roles in The House Bunny as well as on TV’s Smash and Scorpion. McPhee can be seen on the Broadway stage until June 17, 2018.

