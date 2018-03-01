Watch Khloe Unleash on ‘Waste of Space’ Kourtney on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (Exclusive)

San Francisco is apparently the city of sisterly spats, at least for the Kardashians.

In ET’s exclusive first look at Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are enjoying some sightseeing in the City by the Bay -- some more than others. Khloe and Kim are snapping pictures of Fisherman’s Wharf from a boat ride back from visiting Alcatraz Island, while Kourtney chats away on her cellphone. When she takes a break from her call to point out the Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory, Khloe flips.

“What the f**k are you here for?!” Khloe screams at Kourtney. “Don’t chime in if you’re not gonna be… you’re on your f**king phone calls all the time!”

“You’re, like, a waste of space in my meter right now,” Khloe continues. “You’re annoying as f**k now when we’re together. Like, this is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

“I had a 10-minute conversation…” Kourtney fires back. “And that’s offensive?”

“Yeah!” Khloe says. “We’re only here once. When are we going to go back to Alcatraz? Actually, I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing this today, because last time in Costa Rica, I looked crazy, ‘cause I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun. I’m not going to be crazy, OK? You be the f**king b***h that you need to be shown [to be].”

“F**k you, you f**king w***e,” Kourtney shouts back. “You f**king pregnant w***e.”

You’ll have to tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E! to see what happens next with the sisters. In January, Khloe confessed to ET that Kourtney was getting on her nerves when it came to pregnancy and parenting advice.

“I've gotten to the point, I’m like, ‘OK, shut the f**k up and take your own advice,’” she joked with ET’s Keltie Knight. “Like everyone, I love Kourtney, but the, ‘Go green…’ and, ‘This…’ I’m, like, other people, I’m going to figure it all out, I promise you, we’re all going to learn. So, some advice is great, but it’s also not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

