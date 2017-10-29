Watch Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Nail Their Amazing Madonna and Michael Jackson Halloween Costumes
The Kardashian sisters were some serious Halloween goals on Saturday.
Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson respectively, recreating their own take on the King and Queen of Pop's arrival at the 1991 Academy Awards.
The 37-year-old reality star channeled her inner "Vogue" with a white Bob Mackie lookalike gown adorned with sequins and accented with a fur stole and glittering jewels. Platinum blonde locks and a red lip completed the glam Marilyn Monroe-esque look. Kourtney, 38, emulated the late "Thriller" singer with a white blazer, black pleather pants, a chunky belt and black gloves, while wearing her dark hair in tight ringlets.
Kim tweeted a series of inspirational photos featuring the original music icons, followed by footage of her and Kourtney in full costume set to the tune of Madonna's "Material Girl."
As noted on a clip of herself getting ready, Madge was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's third look of the weekend, as she tweeted on Friday that her entire Halloween theme would pay homage to some of her favorite "musical legends."
Earlier in the day, Kim paid tribute to the late R&B singer, Aaliyah, wearing smoky eye makeup, super-straight locks and a jeweled bikini top with a coordinating choker -- a style reminiscent of Aaliyah's "Try Again" music video.
And that's not all -- the evening prior, Kim debuted her epic Cher costume at the annual Casamigos Halloween party, where she flaunted her abs in a custom two-piece Alexandrine outfit, alongside her BFF Jonathan Cheban, who was dressed as Sonny Bono.
