Watch Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Nail Their Amazing Madonna and Michael Jackson Halloween Costumes

The 37-year-old reality star channeled her inner "Vogue" with a white Bob Mackie lookalike gown adorned with sequins and accented with a fur stole and glittering jewels. Platinum blonde locks and a red lip completed the glam Marilyn Monroe-esque look. Kourtney, 38, emulated the late "Thriller" singer with a white blazer, black pleather pants, a chunky belt and black gloves, while wearing her dark hair in tight ringlets.

Kim tweeted a series of inspirational photos featuring the original music icons, followed by footage of her and Kourtney in full costume set to the tune of Madonna's "Material Girl."