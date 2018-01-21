Watch Kip Moore's Powerful, Tear-Jerking 'Last Shot' Video (Exclusive)

Kip Moore's new music video is going to hit you right in the feels.

Directed by PJ Brown, the video for Moore's "Last Shot" follows a group of longtime friends as they cope with a devastating tragedy. The result is equal parts powerful, heartwarming and tear-jerking. Watch "Last Shot" exclusively on ET, below.

"We really wanted to tap into the deeper meaning of the song and how someone might face having their 'Last Shot,'" Moore explains. "We follow the brave main character and her friends as they navigate that reality and how strong they are in light of the situation."

For the 37-year-old singer-songwriter, he hopes that both the song and the video embolden fans to take action.

"The reason it resonated with me is because even though the subject matter is heavy, I stell felt hopeful by the journey you go through following her story," Moore says of the video. "I hope that the message stirs something in people and maybe gets them to act on that one thing they've been waiting to do for the longest time, but have been putting off until 'Someday.'"

"Last Shot" is featured on Moore's critically acclaimed third album, Slowheart. Back in September, ET's Certified Country traveled with Moore to Jamaica in celebration of the release. See the interview below, and follow along on Facebook Watch for new episodes every Friday.