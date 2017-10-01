Watch: Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Huge Prop Falls on Him Onstage During NYC Concert
Marilyn Manson was hurt Saturday night after a massive stage prop collapsed onto the singer during his concert at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Manson, 48, was about 45 minutes into his set, performing a cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," when he tried to climb a podium flanked by two large fake handguns. The prop immediately toppled over, causing the show to come to an abrupt end. After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson reportedly lay on the ground for several minutes, at which point, EMT workers rushed to the backstage area, as venue workers shouted for ice.
"Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show," a rep for the rock star told Rolling Stone. "He is being treated at a local hospital."
RELATED: Marilyn Manson Opens Up About His Unexpected Feud With Justin Bieber and How He Got Revenge
Several fans captured video footage of the incident, which occurred on the third date of the North American leg of Manson's Heaven Upside Down tour.
An unofficial source close to the situation told Variety shortly afterward that Manson "should be fine."
ET has reached out to Manson's reps for comment.
MORE: Justin Bieber Apologizes to Marilyn Manson Over Text Message: 'My Bad If I Was an A**hole'
The tour seems to have had a rough start, as the "Beautiful People" singer reportedly tumbled off stage during his concert in Pittsburgh Friday night. After pulling himself back onstage, Manson told the crowd he "broke his ankle."
"I just broke my ankle," the rocker says in the below video, "but it’s OK because Alice Glass is going to fill in for me. Come on, you can do it. I told you I’d break my ankle because the tour manager is a fascist."
In May, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam talked to ET about his "unlikely" friendship with Manson.
Watch below: