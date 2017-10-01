Watch: Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Huge Prop Falls on Him Onstage During NYC Concert

Marilyn Manson was hurt Saturday night after a massive stage prop collapsed onto the singer during his concert at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Manson, 48, was about 45 minutes into his set, performing a cover of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," when he tried to climb a podium flanked by two large fake handguns. The prop immediately toppled over, causing the show to come to an abrupt end. After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson reportedly lay on the ground for several minutes, at which point, EMT workers rushed to the backstage area, as venue workers shouted for ice.

"Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show," a rep for the rock star told Rolling Stone. "He is being treated at a local hospital."