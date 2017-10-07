Watch Miley Cyrus Face Off Against Jimmy Fallon in Hilarious 'Lip Sync Battle'
Miley Cyrus came to win!
The 24-year-old singer went up against Jimmy Fallon in his popular "Lip Sync Battle" segment on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show.
Fallon kicked off the competition by channeling America's Got Talent season 12 winner, ventriloquist Darci Farmer, and her puppet, Petunia, while singing "Issues" by Julia Michaels.
Cyrus then did her best rendition of Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," wowing everyone with her dancing skills and surprise splits.
In the second round, the Saturday Night Live alum rocked out to "Violet" by Hole and went all out as he doused his eyes in black liquid.
For the "Malibu" singer's final performance, she donned an over-sized beige blazer and glasses while jamming out to Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime."
Check out their hilarious battle below and find out who came out on top.
Cyrus held a week-long residency on The Tonight Show, performing tributes to the victims of Las Vegas, impersonating her godmother Dolly Parton and tearing up when Hillary Clinton made an appearance on the late night show.
The singer also teamed up with her dad, Billy Ray, for a beautiful cover of the late Tom Petty's "Wildflowers."
