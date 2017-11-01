Watch Miranda Lambert's Performance of 'Automatic' on 'Austin City Limits' (Exclusive)
Miranda Lambert is headed back to Austin City Limits!
The 33-year-old singer makes her third appearance on the concert series on Saturday, and only ET has an exclusive clip of her performance of "Automatic."
Lambert belts out a rendition of her 2014 hit, dancing around the stage in a sexy black ensemble and stunning silver boots.
Watch below:
Lambert first appeared on Austin City Limits in 2006 and then returned in 2011. Saturday's episode will feature a 13-song set list including hits like "Kerosene" and "Gunpowder and Lead," as well as intimate stories behind each song.
Austin City Limits airs Saturday on PBS.
Lambert recently shared the stage with her boyfriend, Anderson East, for a performance of her song, "Getaway Driver," at London's Apollo Hammersmith. See more in the video below.