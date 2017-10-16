Watch the ‘RHOC’ Fight Where Peggy Sulahian Asks Shannon Beador If She Trusts Her Husband (Exclusive)
It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives dinner party if there wasn’t at least a little shouting.
ET has your exclusive first look at Monday’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, which finds the women sitting down at Meghan King Edmonds’ house, save for Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd. The topic of discussion is Shannon Beador and Peggy Sulahian’s husbands, David and Diko. Specifically, David asking Diko about Peggy’s complicated battle with breast cancer a few weeks back.
“You did not hear what my husband said!” Shannon shouts at Peggy.
“Do you trust your husband?” Peggy asks. “Has he ever lied to you about anything else?”
“Don’t even go there,” Shannon snaps back, before referencing David’s 2015 affair. She then tells Peggy to stop her line of questioning, but Peggy persists.
“Today, do I trust my husband?” Shannon repeats. “Yes, I do. Yes, I do!”
“Then you should trust him,” Peggy says. “God bless his soul. He’s your husband.”
That’s when Lydia McLaughlin jumps in, telling Shannon to stop yelling and to listen to Peggy. Shannon, of course, doesn’t like Lydia telling her what to do. Eventually, Peggy gets back the floor.
“Listen to me, I can be rude about this and I can tell you, honey, it’s none of his business,” she starts. “We’ve been dealing with it for a long time…”
“Why did your husband bring it up then, to my husband?” Shannon interjects.
“He was talking to [Lydia’s husband] Doug,” Peggy replies. “Your husband butt in.”
“Then he should’ve told my husband to walk away from the conversation,” Shannon says.
Peggy attempts to explain that that’s not how Diko operates and begins to recount the situation for the third time. Meghan cuts Peggy off to tell her to speed it up, because she’s taking “a long time” to get her thoughts out. That only makes Peggy more heated.
“You weren’t there, and I wasn’t there,” Shannon notes. “You don’t know the story.”
“You know what?” Peggy fires back. “Who’s more important here, more than anything? Who cares about your feelings or your husband’s feelings? I’m lucky to not being going through chemo right now. Let’s talk about that.”
Tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next.