Watch the ‘RHOC’ Fight Where Peggy Sulahian Asks Shannon Beador If She Trusts Her Husband (Exclusive)

It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives dinner party if there wasn’t at least a little shouting.

ET has your exclusive first look at Monday’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, which finds the women sitting down at Meghan King Edmonds’ house, save for Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd. The topic of discussion is Shannon Beador and Peggy Sulahian’s husbands, David and Diko. Specifically, David asking Diko about Peggy’s complicated battle with breast cancer a few weeks back.

“You did not hear what my husband said!” Shannon shouts at Peggy.

“Do you trust your husband?” Peggy asks. “Has he ever lied to you about anything else?”