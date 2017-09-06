Watch Sarah Paulson’s Amazing Drew Barrymore and Holly Hunter Imitations on ‘Wheel of Impressions’

“This is so great. This is so superior to that service station on Wiltshire!” Paulson declared, using the Oscar winner’s signature Southern twang. “I love this so much.”

She also flawlessly imitated Drew Barrymore, who Fallon declared is “basically my sister-in-law.”

“I love her too,” Paulson declared, using Barrymore’s iconic lisp. “Thank you so much. Thank you. I’m so honored to be in attendance today. Thank you so much.”