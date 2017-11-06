Watch the 'Shark Tank' Stars Swarm the Snack Table in ET's New Series 'Let's Get Crafty'

"Sometimes we'll have a deal, shove more food, have a deal, have more food, then we'll go to lunch and shove more food," Cuban added. "You can tell when we start shooting and we're early in the season, because my face is thin."

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary dished that Cuban is definitely the one who hits up the crafty table the most.

"He just can't stay away," O'Leary said. The longtime cast member claimed that his co-star's hunger extends into the show as well, explaining that when hopeful entrepreneurs present them with a potential food product to invest in, Cuban gets a little greedy.

"I can't even try the samples. He just chows everything down in front of him, and then more," O'Leary said. "He eats everything, and I mean everything. He'll eat a candle if you put it in front of him. That's a real problem."