Watch Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Audition Tape (Exclusive)

The clip also explains why Holland was ultimately "different than everyone else" and includes his first screen tests alongside Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., who remembers, "I got to meet Tom while he was in the final running there."

Seeing as there is quite a bit of time until the Spider-Man sequel hits theaters (on July 5, 2019, following Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel), it's a relief that Homecoming comes with 60 minutes of bonus material, including plenty of deleted scenes and previously unseen PSAs from Captain America.

Here is the official breakdown of the movie's special features:

"The SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Blu-ray comes loaded with over 60 minutes of bonus material, including deleted scenes, a gag reel and The Spidey Study Guide, an entertaining pop-up factoid track with facts on the movie in relation to the comics that Spidey fans will love. Also included are four unseen alternate Captain America PSAs featuring Chris Evans, seven behind-the-scenes featurettes and a photo gallery. In the featurette 'A Tangled Web,' Kevin Feige details how Homecoming came to be and its integration in the constantly evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. 'Searching for Spider-Man' explores the casting process and what makes Tom the perfect Peter Parker as witnessed from his audition tape. Meet Homecoming’s adrenaline-craving stunt specialists in 'Spidey Stunts,' as they crawl, swing and leap from great heights, and discover why Tom Holland rarely needed a stunt double. 'Aftermath' features Kevin Feige and the producers filling in the blanks between the Battle of New York and where Homecoming begins. Explore Michael Keaton’s villainous turn in 'The Vulture Takes Flight' and learn why he demands Peter Parker’s fear and respect. In 'Jon Watts: Head of the Class,' fans catch up with the visionary director on the set, while he manages colossal set pieces, a massive crew and the daunting task of reintroducing one of Marvel's most beloved characters. Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned) discuss the humorous realities of life with superpowers in 'Pros and Cons of Spider-Man.'"

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available digitally, as well as on 4K, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.