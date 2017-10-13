Watch Usher and Luke Evans Go Head-to-Head with James Corden in a Sexy, Sensual Riff-Off!
An epic battle for sexiest male vocalist played out on Thursday's Late Late Show with James Corden.
“I’ve done my part. I’m bringing sexy back,” quipped Corden. “I brought sexy back to late night. This might sound arrogant, but I think I’m probably the sexiest male vocalist alive.”
Pump the breaks, James!
Because R&B superstar Usher has something to say about that! “Well, I’m alive,” Usher clapped back as he made his way out onto the stage. “Let’s be honest: when people imagine smooth, sensual, sexual—you know—soulful voices, are they going to picture a guy like you? Or do they think of a guy like me? Usher?”
Corden, known for his famed Carpool Karaoke segments, was not about to let that diss stand and quickly challenged Usher to a riff-off!
Backed up by a cappella group The Filharmonic, Corden struck first with a rendition of “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo.
Unimpressed, Usher shot back with a version of “Mercy, Mercy Me” by late soul singer Marvin Gaye.
But what’s a riff-off with only two competitors? Hollywood hunk Luke Evans ran out on stage to throw his hat in the ring. The Beauty and the Beast star hit a home run with his version of “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.
In the end, the three equally soulful celebs wrapped up the riff-off with the very fitting track “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.
