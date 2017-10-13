Watch Usher and Luke Evans Go Head-to-Head with James Corden in a Sexy, Sensual Riff-Off!

Backed up by a cappella group The Filharmonic, Corden struck first with a rendition of “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo.

Unimpressed, Usher shot back with a version of “Mercy, Mercy Me” by late soul singer Marvin Gaye.

But what’s a riff-off with only two competitors? Hollywood hunk Luke Evans ran out on stage to throw his hat in the ring. The Beauty and the Beast star hit a home run with his version of “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.

In the end, the three equally soulful celebs wrapped up the riff-off with the very fitting track “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

