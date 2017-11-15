The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are Hanging Out Again, Source Says

Selena Gomez appears to be back with her ex -- and so does The Weeknd!

A source tells ET that the "Starboy" singer has been in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, after his breakup with Gomez.

"He didn't love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him," the source says, noting that The Weeknd and Hadid, who split last November after a year and half of dating, have been hanging out in New York City.

According to the source, reconnecting with The Weeknd has been "easy" for Hadid, who has only become more in-demand as a model since her breakup with the singer.