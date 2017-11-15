The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Are Hanging Out Again, Source Says
Selena Gomez appears to be back with her ex -- and so does The Weeknd!
A source tells ET that the "Starboy" singer has been in touch with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, after his breakup with Gomez.
"He didn't love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him," the source says, noting that The Weeknd and Hadid, who split last November after a year and half of dating, have been hanging out in New York City.
According to the source, reconnecting with The Weeknd has been "easy" for Hadid, who has only become more in-demand as a model since her breakup with the singer.
"Bella is busy, she's not really dating and The Weeknd is someone familiar and who she cares about. It's easy," the source shares. "I don't think it'll become serious, but I'm sure she's happy to spend time with him while they're in the same city."
As for The Weeknd, a second source reveals that he is no longer living in Gomez's luxury rental in Greenwich Village, and hasn't been for several months.
ET learned last month that Gomez and The Weeknd had split after 10 months of dating. The news came shortly after sightings of the former Disney star hanging out with her other ex, Bieber. See more on their relationship in the video below.
Reporting by Darla Murray.