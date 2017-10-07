The Weeknd Announces His Own Marvel Comic Book 'Starboy'

Starboy, the album, was released in November 2016, and at the time, creating a comic book was a real possibility for The Weeknd.

"Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” he told Pigeons & Planes.“I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well."

"He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well," he added. "He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”