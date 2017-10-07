The Weeknd Announces His Own Marvel Comic Book 'Starboy'
The Weeknd gets the Marvel treatment!
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his collaboration with Marvel on his own comic book, Starboy.
"The Weeknd and Marvel presents : STARBOY... comic book coming soon," The Weeknd wrote alongside a pic of the comic book, which will be released in 2018. "I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth @2:30 #NYCC."
Starboy, the album, was released in November 2016, and at the time, creating a comic book was a real possibility for The Weeknd.
"Starboy is the next chapter in this chronicle, this saga,” he told Pigeons & Planes.“I guess this is the fourth chapter. He’s a character that we created. It’s so funny, we want to create a comic out of him, as well."
"He’s a cool, dope character that makes appearances a lot on the album. He’s definitely made his appearance in different records in the past, as well," he added. "He’s a more braggadocious character that we all have inside of us.”
The Black Eyed Peas unveiled their own Marvel comic book, Masters of the Sun, at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.
