The Weeknd Shares Photo of New Puppy Following His Selena Gomez Split

Selena Gomez may have Justin Bieber now, but The Weeknd seems to have someone new in his life too – an adorable puppy!

The 27-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a photo of a young Doberman puppy on his Instagram account Thursday, writing, “Handsome devil.”

He did not clarify if the pup belongs to him or not.

A source previously confirmed that The Weeknd and Gomez split after 10 months together. A few days later, the “Bad Liar” singer, 25, was spotted out with her ex, Justin Bieber, for a day of frolicking together.